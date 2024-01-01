TFP suggests The White House To Create Museum Of Harmony

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: To fight religious extremism in the East and the West, The Frontier Post suggested the White House to initiate something (maybe a museum) which can bring harmony between the believers of different faiths in America.



While referring to recent events taking place around the world and the rising anti Semitism and Islamophobia in America, The Frontier Post reminded that many of the prophets in Islam and Christianity are the same individuals who are called with different names.

In response to question and suggestion by The Frontier Post, White House National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby said that he appreciates the question and that President Biden strongly believes in freedom of religions. He also stated that America has no place for those who spread hate and violence on the basis of religion.

It is important to note here that since the Gaza conflict has started, there have several incidents reported where Muslims, Christians and Jews have been subjected to violence in America. In recent days an Imam of a local mosque in New Jersey was also shot dead.