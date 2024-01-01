Baradar urges more transit facilities for Afghan products

KABUL (BNA): During a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador in Kabul, the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs, advocated for enhanced facilitation of Afghan products’ transit to European countries via Iran.

In this meeting, attended by Mullah Abdul Latif Mansur, Acting Minister of Water and Energy, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, Acting Minister of Information and Culture, and Mawlawi Fazl Mohammad Haqani, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, discussions focused on strengthening political, economic, trade, and transit relations, as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Emphasizing the positive nature of Afghanistan-Iran relations, the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to further strengthen these ties.

Moreover, Mullah Baradar mentioned that this year, abundant rainfall has allowed the Helmand River water to reach Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Sistan province in Iran after years of drought. This will help address the problems faced by both nations.

Additionally, The Deputy PM called for further facilitation of Afghan products’ transit to European countries through Iran, highlighting it as a crucial step towards boosting transit levels and trade between the two countries.

He further emphasized that following his visit to Iran, technical committees from both countries are cooperating effectively and have achieved positive results in various areas.

In response, The Iranian ambassador expressed satisfaction regarding the arrival of water from the Helmand River to Sistan and affirmed Iran’s readiness to collaborate with Afghanistan on banking issues, environmental protection, agricultural modernization, and increasing trade and transit through Iran.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund also addressed the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Iran, urging for the cessation of forced deportations of Afghan migrants from the country.