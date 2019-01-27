The court didn’t give any order to demolish 500 marriage halls: Naqvi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lashing out at the Sindh government for alleged corrupt practices, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), a body to regulate constructions across the province, was run by ‘thieves’.

Talking to media, Naqvi, who is also opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the provincial government provided escape route to ‘looters’ involved in plundering national wealth.

He said none of the buildings in the province, especially Karachi, couldn’t be erected without the SBCA permission. “Who gave the permission to build such a large number of wedding halls in the city,” he questioned.

Naqvi said the PPP Minister Saeed Ghani threatened to give resignation if he was forced to order demolishing structure. “The SBCA operates under the authority of minister, so who gave the orders for all those illegal constructions,” the PTI lawmaker asked.

“I challenge Saeed Ghani and mayor Waseem Akhtar to resign, and if they really dare to take this step, I will also quit,” he stated.

He said it was established that no building could be constructed without the permission of the SBCA.

The legislator clarified that the court order nowhere mentions razing of 500 marriage halls. The PTI leader also said there would no commercial constructions in cantonment areas.

Taking a jibe at the PPP, he said the corruption of Asif Ali Zardari would soon be unearthed.

