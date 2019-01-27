Kamal vows to solve issues in six months after PS-94 win

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal says if his party candidate wins today’s by-election on Karachi’s PS-94 he will resolve the issues confronting the constituency within six months.

“If our candidate wins the by-election, the issues facing Landhi and Korangi will be resolved within six months,” he said while speaking to ARY News. Upon failure to solve problems, he said he would seek resignation from him.

Commenting on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, he said there is need to take all stakeholders into confidence over the issue. During his stint as Karachi mayor, 25,000 houses were demolished but no one was deprived of shelter, he added.

The polling for by-election on PS-94 (Landhi-Korangi) started amid tight security at all polling stations in the constituency today.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 246, 477, of which 136,808 are male voters and 109, 641 female votes. CCTV cameras have been installed across 149 polling stations. All polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive.

Arrangements had been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the by-polls.

The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm, without any interruption. As many as 149 polling stations have been set up for PS-94 by-polls, while 16 candidates are contesting for the sea, said the ECP.

