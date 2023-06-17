The Netherlands Contributes €25 Million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

KABUL (Khaamapress): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan announced that the Netherlands has contributed a fresh €25 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

OCHA in a tweet on Monday said that the Kingdom of Netherlands has donated €25 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) for 2023, aimed at supporting the Afghan people during these difficult economic times.

The donation has come at a very critical time as the UN agency had previously reported of the lack fund to support millions of people in Afghanistan who mainly rely on donations and humanitarian aid.

According to OCHA, this new contribution brings the Netherlands’ total contribution to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund to €74 million since 2016.

As a friendly ally, the Netherlands has persistently supported different development programs from social mobility to women empowerment and girls’ education over the past years throughout Afghanistan and still plays a significant role in offering considerable donations to help the people of Afghanistan amid humanitarian and economic crises.