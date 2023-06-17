Restrictions on Afghan Women and Girls Should be Removed: UN

NEW YORK (Khaamapress): Representatives from several countries at the UN Human Rights Council criticized the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban administration to remove the gender-based restrictions on women and girls.

While reviewing the report of Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, the council members called the Taliban’s de facto authorities to respect and protect the rights of all people of Afghanistan, including, women, girls, religious minorities and political groups.

During Monday’s (June 19) assembly, envoys from different countries spoke about the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on bans restricting women and girls from accessing education, work and social engagements.

These representatives demanded the international community closely monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan and pressurize the Taliban to alter their conduct.

Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights called the women’s rights issues in Afghanistan a strategic priority of the United States.

“The US condemns the Taliban’s systematic discrimination against women and girls and stands with the people of Afghanistan to fight for human rights and dignity,” Amiri said.

Amiri warned if the international community does not take action against women’s rights violations in Afghanistan, women’s rights will be endangered everywhere else.

Additionally, the French envoy at the meeting said that the Taliban have imprisoned women and girls in houses and darkness. He further added, according to Richard Bennett’s report, such restrictions are not seen anywhere else and the repressive policies the Taliban have launched in Afghanistan is considered a “war crime”.

Meanwhile, Spain’s representative demanded a comprehensive investigation into the Taliban’s treatment of women, and whether or not it is considered a “war crime”. Furthermore, He called for the accountability of human rights violators and an end to their immunity.