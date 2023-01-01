The poetic majesty of Abbottabad: A town immortalized in verse

Syed Saqib Hussain

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas lies a town that has captured the hearts of many. Abbottabad, with its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, is a place that has left an indelible mark on the lives of all those who have lived or visited there. And one man, in particular, was so deeply attached to this idyllic paradise that he immortalized his emotions in a poignant and evocative poem titled “Town Abbottabad.”

I remember the day when I first came here

And smelt the sweet Abbottabad’s air

The trees and the ground covered with snow

Gave us indeed a brilliant show

To me the place seemed like a dream

And far ran a lonesome stream

The wind hissed as if welcoming us

The pine swayed creating a lot of fuss

And the tiny cuckoo sang it away

A song very melodious and gay

I adored the place from the first sight

And was happy that my coming here was right

And eight good years here passed very soon

And we leave you perhaps on a sunny noon

Oh Abbottabad we are leaving you now

To your natural beauty do I bow

Perhaps your winds sound will never reach my ear

My gift for you is few sad tears

I bid you farewell with a heavy heart

Never from my mind will your memories thwart

James Abbott, a British soldier and administrator, founded Abbottabad in the mid-19th century. His love for the town was so great that he penned a beautiful poem about his beloved town. Titled “Town Abbottabad” the poem is a nostalgic ode to the natural beauty of Abbottabad. In it, Abbott describes his first impressions of the town, including the sweet smell of its air, the snow-covered ground, and the lonesome stream that ran through it. He goes on to describe the swaying pine trees, the melodious song of the cuckoo, and the sound of the wind that welcomed him.

Abbott’s emotional attachment to Abbottabad is evident throughout the poem. He adores the place from the first sight and reflects on the eight good years spent there, which passed all too quickly. The poet bids farewell to the town with a heavy heart, acknowledging that he may never hear the sound of its winds again. The final lines of the poem convey the depth of the poet’s emotional attachment, as he vows that memories of Abbottabad will never be forgotten.

The poem’s literary value lies in its vivid sensory descriptions, emotive language, and powerful imagery. The poet’s use of sensory language allows the reader to imagine the sights, smells, and sounds of Abbottabad, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that is enchanting to the senses. The poem’s emotive language captures the sentimental value of Abbottabad to its visitors and residents, as well as the natural beauty that is captivating.

Abbottabad is a town that has seen many changes over the years. From its early days as a British cantonment to its modern-day status as a bustling city, Abbottabad has seen a significant deterioration in its natural beauty and cultural heritage yet the town is still home to numerous historical sites, including the famous Ilyasi Mosque and the historic St. Luke’s Church, chiseled stone buildings, military training outfits, academic intitutions and boarding schools. Its natural beauty is also renowned, with the town serving as a gateway to some of the most beautiful mountain ranges in the world.

But what truly sets Abbottabad apart is its emotional significance. For those who have lived or visited there, Abbottabad is more than just a town. It is a place that captures the heart and soul of all who come into contact with it. Abbott’s poem is a testament to this emotional attachment, and it has endured for over one and a half century, evoking powerful emotions in all those who read it.

The poem has become an emblem of love for Abbottabad’s beauty, cultural and history. The town’s emotional significance adds to its allure, making it a place that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all those who have experienced its magic.