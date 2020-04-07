Thousands sign French call for chloroquine in virus fight

Monitoring Desk

PARIS: More than 215,000 people have signed a petition urging French officials to let more doctors prescribe the anti-malaria drug chloroquine for coronavirus patients, a controversial proposal that has divided health experts worldwide.

Support for the treatment has gained ground as doctors try to keep the coronavirus outbreak from overwhelming hospitals, with some saying early use of chloroquine and similar treatments could keep symptoms from worsening to the point that intensive care is needed. (APP)