Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan ordered Transparency International to evidences and report for declaring judiciary 2nd corrupt institution in the country while adjourned further hearing till 15th January 2024, on Friday.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan inquired regarding evidences for declaring judiciary as corrupt institution in the country while directing Board Member Transparency International Hasmt Habib during hearing of court’s notice in this regard.

The court will act as per law on availability of evidences of corruptions against culprit may its judges or other judicial staff, Chief Justice observed. He observed that Transparency International may announce withdrawal of the report if lacks evidence in this regard.

However, Board Member Hasmt Habib informed that the reports are prepared on the ground of public’s opinion after analysis and added that Transparency International neither issues report on its own opinion.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan enquired for identification of malpractices in the High Court to initiate actions against this menace from PHC. He added that it will be continued to ensure accountability subordinate courts.

The chief justice continued his enquiry from Transparency International legal penal comprising of Kamran Hasmt, Burj Hasmt and Nadia Hashmt regarding evidences for declaring judiciary 2nd corrupt institution in the country while specifically inquire about malpractices in High Court for initiation of accountability.

PHC’s chief Justice Ibrahim Khan observed that people are making funs of judiciary after publication of Transparency International report labeling judicial system as corrupt institution. In the meantime, Board Member Hasmt Habib Malak argued that Transparency International had prepared the report on the basis of public opinion and added that the report has been submitted to registrar’s office. He further added that the analysis of report by PHC will clear the situation.

Chief Justice observed that he will write against himself on availability of evidences of malpractices and no one is above all.

He added that the court will take actions on malpractices may it is judicial staff or judges on provision of evidences by Transparency International in this regard and directed to provide it in written form. Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan observed that he will read Transparency International’s report personally and ordered for provision of report while adjourned further hearing till 15th January 2024.