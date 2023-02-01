Tickets for UK’s Glastonbury music festival sell out ‘within an hour’

LONDON (AFP): Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury music festival were snapped up Sunday within an hour of going on sale, organisers said.

Famed as much for its mud as its music, the festival has become a fixture in British life and is one of the musical highlights of the year.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have now sold out,” organisers said on X, formerly Twitter, 57 minutes after sales opened.

A standard ticket for the event, due to take place at Worthy Farm in southwestern Somerset on June 26-30, was priced at £355 ($442).

The line up has not yet been announced but co-organiser Emily Eavis said recently a major female artist had been booked for the legends slot.

Dairy farmer Eavis first organised the festival in 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died, and fans who came to see acts including Marc Bolan and Al Stewart paid £1 each for entry and received free milk from the farm.

The festival was held intermittently in the 1970s but it wasn’t until the 1990s that it began to acquire its current status.

The biggest names in music from Paul McCartney to Elton John regularly appear and a successful headline spot can catapult new artists to superstardom.