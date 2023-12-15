Timber Mafia and illegal logging

According to the report, the KP’s forest department has initiated a province-wide campaign against the timber Mafia that is massively involved in illegal logging and smuggling of timber rendering thick vegetation into barren hills. Meanwhile, the KP’s Forest Department has claimed that it has ceased 11 trucks involved in the smuggling of timber and investigations are underway to assess the magnitude of the problem.

Illegal cutting of forests and smuggling of precious wood has now shaped into a lucrative business in the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, being a major timber market and forest zone, has become a haven for the timber mafia and smugglers. Over the years, that cruel business has eaten up forests spread over thousands of acres of land in Hazara, Malakand, and Khyber District into naked mountains and still this illicit business flourishes across the province.

Historically, forests have a tremendous impact on human life as they host a wide variety of plant and animal species, contributing significantly to global biodiversity. The forest also plays an important role in Oxygen production and helps mitigate the worst effects of climate change by preventing soil erosion, regulating the water cycle, and helping to maintain rainfall patterns. Forests also provide various resources like timber, medicinal plants, fruits, and nuts, contributing to local economies and livelihoods along with providing recreational activities and tourism.

Historically, timber smuggling in Pakistan has been a persistent problem causing serious loss to the national economy along with environmental damage from deforestation, biodiversity, and disturbance in the ecosystem, and social life as well. Preserving and sustainably managing forests is crucial to overcoming these losses and ensuring a healthy environment for future generations. Although, the government has implemented various measures, including increased law enforcement, stricter regulations, and the promotion of sustainable forest management practices. Yet, there is a dire need for collaborative efforts involving government agencies, law enforcement bodies, local communities, and international organizations to help combat this illicit trade, social evil, and serious crime that is ruthlessly swallowing up previous forests in the country. Furthermore, raising awareness about the environmental and socio-economic impacts of timber smuggling can play an important role in garnering public support for forest conservation and combating illegal logging activities in the country.