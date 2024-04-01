Tips for restoring a disrupted sleep schedule

ISTANBUL : In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to pause and rest can often feel like a luxury. Achieving a consistent, restful night’s sleep can seem like an elusive goal. However, sleep is as significant for overall health as diet and exercise, as it enhances brain function, mood and overall well-being.

Consistently falling short of adequate, quality sleep increases the likelihood of various diseases and disorders, spanning from heart disease and stroke to obesity and dementia. Despite its importance, sleep remains a complex process, with much of it still a mystery to scientists. During sleep, the body undergoes a variety of processes and sleep stages, with good quality sleep resulting from spending enough time in all stages, including sufficient deep sleep to feel refreshed.

Insufficient sleep is linked to various health concerns, including heightened risks of cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure and heart disease, weight gain and a compromised immune system, rendering individuals more susceptible to infectious illnesses. Additionally, emerging data indicates a connection between inadequate sleep and neurodegenerative diseases.

Poor sleep is also detrimental to mental health, with almost every psychiatric condition exhibiting some level of sleep disturbance. A lack of sleep is most commonly associated with an increased risk for depression and anxiety disorders.

Approximately one-third of adults experience insufficient sleep, yet there is increasing evidence suggesting that sleep consistency might be equally or even more crucial than sleep duration in certain cases. Sleep regularity, referring to the consistency of one’s bedtime and wake-up time, has been found to have significant health implications.

Good habits, like taking in some morning light and schedules, are vital for health, aiding in cycle resets and hygiene. (Shutterstock Photo)

Here are some practical tips to help reset your sleep cycle and improve sleep quality.

Embrace morning light

Start your day by opening your curtains to let natural sunlight flood your space. Exposure to morning sunlight helps regulate your internal clock, signaling to your body that it’s time to wake up and begin the day.

Exercise regularly

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, aiming for at least three to four sessions per week. Exercise not only promotes better sleep but also helps regulate your circadian rhythms, contributing to overall health and vitality.

Adjust your schedule gradually

If you’re aiming to shift your sleep schedule, do so gradually by making small adjustments to your bedtime and wake-up time. Moving your schedule in 15-minute increments over several days allows your body to adapt more smoothly to the changes.

Limit blue light exposure

Reduce exposure to blue light from screens and electronic devices in the evening, as it can interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Opt for dim lighting and consider using blue light-blocking glasses to minimize disruptions to your sleep patterns.

Avoid daytime naps

While it may be tempting to catch up on sleep with daytime naps, they can disrupt your nighttime sleep and throw off your internal clock. Instead, prioritize a consistent sleep schedule and aim for uninterrupted sleep at night.

Avoid eating before bed

Refrain from consuming large meals or heavy snacks close to bedtime, as digestion can interfere with your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. Opt for lighter, easily digestible snacks if you’re hungry before bed.

Relaxing bedtime routine

Create a calming bedtime ritual to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep. This could include reading, taking a warm bath or practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

Spend time outdoors

Make time to spend outdoors during the day, exposing yourself to natural light and fresh air. Natural light exposure helps regulate your circadian rhythms and supports healthy sleep patterns.

A consistent schedule

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends, to reinforce your body’s internal clock. Consistency is key for optimizing your sleep quality and overall well-being.

Limit caffeine intake

Avoid consuming caffeine in the afternoon and evening, as it can interfere with your ability to fall and stay asleep. Opt for caffeine-free alternatives later in the day to promote better sleep quality.

Quiet Sleep Environment

Minimize noise and distractions in your bedroom to create a peaceful sleep environment. Use earplugs or white noise machines to block out unwanted sounds and promote better sleep quality.

Consider intermittent fasting

Experiment with intermittent fasting to reset your internal clock and improve sleep patterns. Fasting for 16 hours may help regulate your body’s circadian rhythms and promote better sleep quality.

Avoid night shift work

If possible, avoid working night shifts or irregular schedules that disrupt your natural sleep-wake cycle. Consistent daytime shifts are preferable for maintaining healthy sleep patterns and overall well-being.

Practice patience

Be patient with yourself as you work to reset your sleep cycle, recognizing that changes may take time to implement. Focus on consistency and gradually incorporate healthy sleep habits into your daily routine for long-term success.

Optimize your sleep environment

Create a comfortable and inviting sleep environment by investing in supportive bedding and a comfortable mattress. Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark and conducive to relaxation to promote restful sleep.

Courtesy: Dailysabah