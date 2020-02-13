Top court directs LHC to wrap up Model Town case in three months

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has directed Lahore High Court (LHC) to conclude Model Town carnage case in three months.

According to details, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the matter.

During the proceedings, the top judge has ordered the LHC to form new bench and complete the trial of Model Town case in three months.

On March 22, 2019, LHC had dissolved the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to investigate the 2014 Model Town incident afresh.

The new JIT was constituted on January 3 for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town carnage, following a notification issued by the Punjab chief secretary.

The LHC ordered the new JIT to stop the probe and annulled the notification of its constitution. It has sought a reply from the Punjab government regarding the new JIT.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) Secretariat in Model Town.

The MQI workers resisted the move which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 workers dead and dozens injured.