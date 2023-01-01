Toshakhana case: Imran Khan files appeal in IHC against his sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The PTI chairman requested the Islamabad High Court to annul the decision of the trial court. He also beseeched the court to suspend his sentence and release him on bail till the final decision is made on his main appeal.

After the removal of objections raised by the registrar’s office, the appeal was allotted number i.e. 273 on Tuesday.

In his appeal, the PTI chairman took the stance that the decision of the trial court in the Toshakhana case is against the law and should be annulled.

Advocate Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar filed the appeals on behalf of the PTI chairman.

The PTI chairman requested to schedule his appeal tomorrow.

The registrar’s office had objected to the appeal, saying there was no concept of filing a request for the suspension of the sentence with an appeal in the Election Act.

IHC to hear PTI chairman’s jail transfer plea tomorrow

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking his transfer from Attock Prison to Adiala Jail will be fixed for hearing tomorrow (Wednesday) after the plea is allotted number by the Islamabad High Court registrar’s office.

The objections raised by the registrar’s office were removed and the petition was allotted the number.

Today, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court and presented the judge the power of attorney given to him by Imran Khan.

The lawyer said that rules regarding jails are mentioned in jail manuals.

The chief justice asked the lawyer to let him know about the rules, then he would make an order as per the rules. But he told the lawyer that he would order only those facilities which are mentioned in the jail rules.

The judge further remarked that he should be informed about the names of lawyers who want to meet the PTI chairman in jail in 2-3 days then he would accordingly issue an order.

The PTI had filed the petition yesterday that given Khan’s “education, habits and social and political status”, he ought to be provided better or A-class facilities in jail.

“Keeping in view the petitioner’s social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules,” the petition read.

It further appealed that the PTI’s chair’s legal team, personal physician, and family members be allowed to meet him.

SC to take up Imran’s appeal challenging Toshakhana case jurisdiction

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has allotted the number to the PTI chairman’s appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the Toshakhana case.

The petition was allotted 922/2023 case number.

In his appeal, PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) remand to a trial court for the re-examination of the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

But the SC registrar’s office returned the PTI chairman’s appeal after raising objections over it. However, the PTI legal team removed the objections and resubmitted the appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the IHC set aside a trial court verdict that had declared the Toshakhana reference filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chairman as maintainable for criminal proceedings.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the trial court to decide the matter again after re-hearing the case.

But the IHC chief justice rejected the PTI chief’s appeal to transfer the case from Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar’s court to another court.

