Export facilities have been provided for fresh fruit, vegetables

KABUL (TOLOnews): Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry, said that all facilities have been provided for the export of fresh fruits and vegetables in the country.

Haqmal said that necessary facilities have been provided at the crossings, and Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings are currently operating 24 hours and 16 hours respectively.

“In the customs of the country, facilities have been provided for the export of fresh fruits and vegetables, in all customs of the country the export of fresh fruit and vegetables has priority,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that in the last four months, $23 million dollars worth of fresh fruit has been exported to Pakistan, India, the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Canada, and the United States of America.

“Most exported fresh fruits of the country are apricots, apples, plums, fresh figs, watermelon, melon, strawberries, and kiwi, and $23 million worth has been exported to Pakistan, India, the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Canada, the United States of America, Tajikistan and Turkey countries,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that to increase the export of fresh fruit, it is necessary to activate more air corridors.

“The only way for exporting fresh fruit is an air corridor for transit as soon as possible and with special security and environmental conditions, which unfortunately we do not have at the moment,” said Khanjan Alakozi, an ACCI member.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, nearly 800,000 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables have been exported abroad this year.