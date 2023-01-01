Toshakhana case: Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant suspended

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Accountability Court of Islamabad has suspended the arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

The warrant has been suspended till October 24.

Announcing his reserved verdict, Judge Bashir remarked that if Nawaz Sharif did not appear in court on October 24, the warrants will be restored.

Earlier today, the accountability court had reserved its decision on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s request for suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

The NAB prosecutor also did not oppose the plea and stated that if Nawaz wants to appear in court, the warrant should be suspended because the purpose of issuing a warrant is to ensure a person’s appearance in court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court was hearing Nawaz Sharif’s application.

Defence lawyer Qazi Misbah said Nawaz Sharif wants to appear in the accountability court and has sought suspension of his warrants, so he could easily appear before the court.

Nawaz Sharif says he wants to surrender before the court, the NAB prosecutor remarked.

“If Nawaz Sharif wants to come, his arrest warrant should be suspended till October 24,” the prosecutor’s made a startling statement.

The trial against Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court is still in its initial stages, lawyer Qazi Misbah remarked. He added that Nawaz Sharif left the country four months before the reference was filed, he added.

“What is the status of other suspects in the case, including Asif Zardari?” the judge asked.

Asif Zardari and others are appearing in court through their respective representatives, lawyer Misbah responded.

Judge Bashir again asked if the other suspects in the case have been arrested. The lawyer responded in the negative. He said no arrest has been made in the Toshakhana case as yet.

Qazi Misbah said he will present detailed arguments on October 24. He further said Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21, and sought permission to be allowed to appear in court.

The NAB prosecutor also argued that Nawaz Sharif wants to come to court, as the purpose of the warrant was to make someone face the law.

“If Nawaz Sharif wants to appear in court, then his warrant should be definitely suspended,” the NAB prosecutor told the court.

courtesy : samma news