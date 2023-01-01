Egyptian football star Salah condemns Israeli brutality in Gaza, calls for action

LONDON (Web Desk) : Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has made a heartfelt plea for an end to the “massacres” in Gaza, urging humanitarian aid to be allowed into the region.

Salah released a video statement on his social media accounts, marking his first comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen heavy casualties.

The Gaza health ministry has reported at least 3,478 Palestinians killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes since October 7th, following an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli towns.*

Egyptian trucks carrying aid to Gaza are moving closer to the border, but it’s uncertain when, or if, they’ll be allowed to cross due to security concerns.

Israel has said it won’t obstruct aid from Egypt but will prevent supplies from reaching Hamas.

Salah, who had faced criticism in Egypt for his prior silence on the matter, said, “All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop; families are being torn apart. What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”

Salah’s statement comes after growing criticism in Egypt, with some fans starting an online campaign to unfollow him on social media.

The situation escalated further with a devastating blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, leading to Hamas and Israel trading blame for the incident.

Salah expressed his horror at the scenes, saying, “The people of Gaza need food, water, and medical supplies urgently. I’m calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls. Humanity must prevail.”*

Salah, who has scored six goals in 10 appearances for Liverpool this season, has added his voice to international calls for a resolution to the conflict and immediate aid for Gaza.