Tourists advised to take precautions while visiting Murree

F.P. Report

MURREE: Snowfall in the upper areas and rainfall in lower areas of Murree increased the intensity of cold, on Thursday.

Tourists are confined to hotel rooms. The minimum temperature in the hill station has been recorded as 1-degree centigrade and the maximum temperate 4-degree centigrade, the Meteorological Department said.

As per the administration, all roads in Murree are open for traffic while motorists have been asked to use foglights during snowfall.

The local admin urged the tourists to avoid travel during heavy snowfall to avert any untoward incident.