Trump says Iran standing down, US ‘ready to embrace peace’

WASHINGTON (AFP): United States President Donald Trump Wednesday offered peace to Iran, saying Tehran was ‘standing down’ which was “a very good thing for the world” as tensions between Washington and Tehran soared after two military bases housing American troops in Iraq were attacked with missiles by from Iran.

Addressing a press conference at the White House in reaction to the attack, Trump said no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack and that the targeted military bases suffered ‘minimal damage’. He said it were the “precautions and an early warning system” that helped save lives when the missiles were fired.

“The American people should be happy. I am pleased to announce that no US soldiers were hurt in the attack last night by the Iran regime,” he said. “Iran seems to be standing down which is good for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said. “No American or Iraqi lives were lost.”

The US president said Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons puts the entire world at risk. Trump said the US “will never let that happen” referring to Iran’s attempts to secure nuclear warheads.

“We are constructing many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. As long as I am President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump lashed out at late Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, saying that his “hands were drenched with the blood” of thousands of innocents. He accused Soleimani of “fuelling civil wars” and carrying out bloodshed in other countries.

“Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood,” he said. “By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists–if you value your lives, you will not continue to threaten the lives of our people,” he said.

“Your campaign of murder and hate will not be tolerated further,” he said in a message to the state of Iran. “It will not be allowed to go on further.”

He called on NATO to increase its role in the Middle East. Trump said Iran will have to forego its nuclear programme at any cost.

Saying that the US was considering a wide range of options on how to respond to Iran’s aggression, Trump said the US was imposing “punishing economic sanctions until Iran changes its behaviour.”

He said Iran was emboldened by the “foolish nuclear deal” through which Tehran received $150 billion out of which $1.8 billion were paid in cash. Trump said that money was used by Iran to carry out terrorist activities in other Middle East countries.

“Instead of saying thank you to us, they chanted ‘death to America’,” he said.

Trump tells Iranians US ‘ready to embrace peace’

The American president said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was organising ISIS into a real threat. He said it were the US forces that took him out and ensured the world remained a safer place.

“Al Baghdadi was trying to rebuild ISIS which failed,” he said. “ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. We should work on this and other shared priorities together,” he said.

He gave a message to the “people and leaders of Iran” that the US was “ready to have peace with all those who seek it”.

Trump said the US wanted Iran to have a “great and prosperous future with other countries of the world”.