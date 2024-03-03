Trump slams Biden, labels Afghanistan war worse than Vietnam

WASHINGTON (Khaama Press): Former US President Donald Trump recently criticized current President Joe Biden, calling him a “fool” and stating that America’s war in Afghanistan was “worse” than the Vietnam War.

Trump made these remarks at a recent gathering in Richmond, Virginia, adding, “This man is a fool.”

He continued to lambaste Biden’s swift withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, saying, “America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan was worse than the Vietnam War.”

According to Trump, Biden sends American troops to countries that most Americans haven’t even heard of.

He said, “The current president is a fool.”

Despite criticisms from Trump, both The New York Times and the Siena College have released a recent poll indicating that Trump leads the US election with 48% support from Republican Party supporters, while Biden has garnered 23% support from Democrats.

Trump previously mocked Biden at a gathering, saying he had lost his memory.

The upcoming US presidential election is expected to be a closely watched and high-stakes event, with Trump’s recent statements likely to shape the dynamics of the race.

With Trump’s remarks and ongoing developments, the upcoming election promises to be one of the most intriguing and consequential in US history, with far-reaching implications for both domestic and international affairs.