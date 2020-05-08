Trump urges China, Russia arms control in Putin call

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged “effective arms control” that includes China and Russia during a telephone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the White House said Thursday.

“President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race,” according to spokesman Judd Deere.

Trump also spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, and other regional and bilateral matters during a call to commemorate the Nazi defeat in Europe, Deere said. (AA)