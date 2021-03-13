Turkish star Gulsim Ali’s ability to look ravishing stupefies netizens

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: Even though the impact that the widely acknowledged Turkish series known as Dirilis;Ertugrul had enforced seems to be diminishing, it is quite true that drama series which tend to be informational as well as entertaining always manage to secure the top position on the rating charts.

If you are a diehard fan of the cast chosen to depict characters in the Turkish series Dirilis:Ertugrul, you must also keep a keen eye on the activities of the Turkish actors whose contribution to the series managed to make it such a massive hit.

In the latest unfolding of events our very own ‘Aslihan Hatun’, (yes we are talking about Turkish showbiz star Gulsim Ali) has taken to her Instagram handle in order to post some amazing clicks, featuring the Turkish stunner as she poses in a casual yet chic outfit.

Gulsim Ali is one of those cast members of the Dirilis:Ertugrul show, who managed to garner A LOT of appreciation, the lady ended up making a staggering impact on the masses therefore she is mostly also seen collaborating with Pakistani designers as the Turkish diva has a massive fan base in Pakistan aswell.

In case you are not aware, there is another Turkish actress known as Esra Bilgic (who essayed the role of Halime Hatun in the Dirilis:Ertugrul series) also quite frequently spotted in Pakistani TV commercials.

Therefore, it is quite crucial that we shed some light over our favorite Turkish diva’s (Gulsim Ali) latest outfit details:

In the latest set of clicks posted by Gulsim Ali over her social media handle, she can be seen dressed in a casual outfit comprising of a black tank top with a crop white jacket on top whereas the Turkish stunner has chosen to complete her look with a pair of loose grey cargo pants.

Also, we can spot minimal to no makeup on Gulsim Ali’s face whereas the actress has chosen to let her long black hair hang loose.

The location chosen for this particular photoshoot also seems promising as we can spot Gulsim posing in front of an abandoned helicopter? As far as we can observe.

Previously, Gulsim Ali had been spotted promoting one of Pakistani designer Maria B’s clothing collections.

There were a lot of clicks that emerged from the shoot featuring Gulsim Ali dressed in traditional Pakistani attires, oh what a treat it was!