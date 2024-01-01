Turkiye continues to seek mediation between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters): Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his ongoing willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine for a “fair” peace between the two countries, a text of his comments en route from a visit to Egypt showed on Thursday.

“We have brought the parties together in Turkiye on multiple occasions. We can do this again and open the door to peace through a solution-focused process management, free from external influences,” Erdogan said.

“In our meetings with both President (Vladimir) Putin and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, we continue our efforts in this pursuit.”