Israel’s military commits massacre in Al Nuseirat refugee camp

GAZA (Quds News Network):Israel’s military commits a massacre in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, killing several civilians, most of whom are children.

Also, Nearly two hours after it cited Israel’s military as claiming that it has reliable intelligence that corpses of Israeli detainees are held in Nasser Hospital, Israeli media say now that “expectations regarding finding corpses of Israeli detainees at Nasser Hospital must be lowered.”

Meanwhile, after demolishing the house of the researcher and prominent community leader Fakhri Abu Diab, Israeli authorities destroy a courtyard, which is used as a weekly market in occupied Jerusalem to establish “biblical theme parks”.