TurPak Ticaret Dernegi launches Islamabad Chapter at IMARAT Builders Mall

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The TurPak Ticaret Dernegi (TurPak trade Association), in a landmark collaboration with Moooi Home, has inaugurated its Islamabad chapter, strengthening Pakistan- Türkiye business relations. This event, hosted at the iconic IMARAT Builders Mall, marks a new chapter in international business relations between the two brotherly countries, and promises new business opportunities for enterprises in both nations

The Islamabad chapter of TurPak ticaret dernegi will be strategically housed within IMARAT Builders Mall, Islamabad’s premier one-stop shop for all construction and renovation needs. The official opening ceremony, held at IMARAT Builders Mall, witnessed the signing of MoU between the two parties.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, expressed his enthusiasm for TurPak ticaret dernegi’s presence within the mall, stating, “We are delighted to welcome TurPak ticaret dernegi to IMARAT Builders Mall. This initiative will not only foster stronger business ties between Pakistan and Türkiye but also positions our mall as a central hub for facilitating these connections.”

Farhan Javed, Group Director of IBM, echoed Mr. Akbar’s sentiments, adding, “The launch of TurPak ticaret dernegi’s Islamabad chapter within IMARAT Builders Mall is a significant development for the business landscape in Pakistan. This platform will provide valuable resources and connections for Pakistani businesses seeking to expand into the Turkish market and vice versa.”

The MoU was signed by Miss Hülya Selagzi Chairperson of Turpak Trade Association from Türkiye, and Abdul Jamil Faisal, CEO of Moooi Home, setting a solid foundation for future collaboration and success.

Abdul Jamil Faisal, CEO of Moooi Home, commented, “We at Moooi Home are incredibly proud to partner with TurPak Ticaret Dernegi in establishing their Islamabad chapter. This collaboration opens exciting new avenues for businesses in both Pakistan and Türkiye, and we are confident that IMARAT Builders Mall will serve as a springboard for this growth. We are committed to providing a platform that fosters innovation and facilitates connections between businesses from both countries.”

With the TurPak Ticaret Dernegi’s Islamabad chapter now active at IMARAT Builders Mall, an exciting future lies ahead for Turkish and Pakistani businesses. This initiative stands as a key driver in not just bolstering commercial ties but also in contributing significantly to the economic prosperity of both countries.