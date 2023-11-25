Two ex-army officers sentenced for inciting sedition: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi have been convicted and sentenced under the Pakistan Army Act 1952, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, the military court has awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja while Captain (retd) Haider Mehdi has been awarded 12 years in jail.

“Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State,” said military’s media wing.

The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 this year, through the due judicial process, the ISPR said.

“Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023,” the ISPR stated.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officially requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the apprehension of Adil Raja, a Pakistani national residing abroad, aiming to bring him back to Pakistan for legal proceedings.

The FIA initiated communication with Interpol to arrest these individuals involved in social media extremism and extradite them back to Pakistan for legal proceedings.

Adil Raja fled from Pakistan last year in April. He was known for doing propaganda against state institutions under nefarious plans to create anarchy in Pakistan. His YouTube channel was recently also banned for spreading misinformation.