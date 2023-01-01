Two former MPAs held

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Members of KP Assembly, Arbab Waseem Hayat and Malik Wajid, were arrested on Saturday.

The arrests came after their bail application for pre-arrest relief was rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court. The court hearing was presided over by Justice Aamir Nazir. Arbab Waseem and Malik Wajid had earlier filed a bail application in an attempt to evade arrest in a case related to inciting violence and vandalism on May 9 and 10. Their bail was rejected and at Khan Razaq Police arrested them in the jurisdiction of court.