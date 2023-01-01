Khattak may join PML-N

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Senior political leaders who recently quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the May 9 violent incidents have started getting in touch with the ruling PML-N, it has been learnt.

There are reports of backdoor contacts between veteran politician and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak and the top leadership of the PML-N. The PML-N has allegedly green-lighted Khattak’s inclusion in the party.

If all the matters are settled, then the former defence minister in the PTI government may announce joining the PML-N in the presence of prime minister and party President Shehbaz Sharif. On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had suspended the basic party membership of the former minister with immediate effect.

The notification read that the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Khattak on June 21 on allegations that he incited PTI leaders to quit the party. “You did not respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time on which the primary party membership has been terminated,” he added.