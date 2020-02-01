Two new polio cases reported in Sindh

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Two more polio cases have been reported in Sindh on Friday raising the number of cases to four in the province this year.

According to sources, a five-year-old boy from Jacobabad and a four-year-old boy from Mirpur Khas have been affected by polio virus.

With the new cases, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 30 while the number of polio cases has reached 144 during the same period.