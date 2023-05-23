Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Two martyrs, shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) arrived at Thabet Thabet government hospital,” in the city of Tulkarm, the health ministry said in a statement.

Both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen, the ministry added.

The Israeli army said the two men were “involved in the shooting attack in Avnei Heftz on May 2, 2023 during which an Israeli civilian was injured.”

“The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene,” a statement from the Israeli military said.

The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.