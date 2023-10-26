Two remaining footballers recovered from Dera Bugti

QUETTA (NNI): Pakistan Levies have recovered two footballers, who had been kidnapped from Dera Bugti along

with their four team mates on September 9, from Pir Koh tehsil of the district.

The other four had been recovered 20 days later on September 29.

According to the Levies officials, both Babar Ali and Shiraz Khan have reached their homes. The footballers were whisked away when they were travelling from Dera Bugti to Sibbi.