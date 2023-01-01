UAE establishes Asia’s biggest visa centre in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates has set up Asia’s biggest visa centre in Karachi’s Defence Phase 5 Khadda Market on Friday.

The initiative will facilitate people from Sindh and Balochistan and make it easier for them to obtain visas without having them travelled to Islamabad.

As many as 11 counters have been set up in the visa centre for the convenience of eleven people and 200 UAE visas will be issued to citizens on a daily basis.

The citizens, who had applied for the visas, also expressed their happiness with this initiative of the UAE.

On the other hand, UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remethi said that the center has been established to save time.

He added that there are 1.7 million Pakistanis in UAE and there is no restriction regarding visa in any district.