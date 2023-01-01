UAE sends 53 tons aid for Herat earthquake victims

HERAT (Agencies): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent two aircraft carrying 53 tons of relief aid to support the people affected by the earthquake in Herat.

The shipment includes food parcels and 500 tents, UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE humanitarian air bridge continues to provide supplies to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan,” Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs, said, noting that five aircraft have been sent to date carrying a total of 140 tons.

He added that the UAE’s efforts are ongoing to alleviate the suffering caused by the earthquake, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and serious damage to infrastructure.

Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE is making tireless efforts to stand by the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian support.