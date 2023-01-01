UK government plans to ban use of mobile phones in schools: Report

LONDON (AA) : The UK government plans to ban mobile phones in schools across England, local media reported on Monday.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is expected to announce the ban later Monday during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, the Daily Mail reported, citing an unnamed source.

The source said that the new guidance would be issued to schools across England, requiring them to take action for violations of the ban on smartphones during lessons and break times.

“Gillian believes that mobile phones pose a serious challenge in terms of distraction, disruptive behavior, and bullying,” the insider was quoted as saying by the daily.

“It is one of the biggest issues that children and teachers have to grapple with so she will set out a way forward to empower teachers to ban mobiles from classrooms,” it added.

A mobile phone ban is already in place in some schools, with students required to hand in their phones each morning, but many others still allow their use, particularly during breaks.