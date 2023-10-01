Police must produce Sheikh Rashid in seven days, LHC orders

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench has directed police to produce former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a week.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC heard the petition filed against the imprisonment of Ahmed. Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali appeared before the court.

The judge asked the RPO that where were former minister and two other persons who were with him? “Will you produce Ahmed or submit written reply before the court,” the judge asked the RPO?

The RPO sought 15 more days. Following the RPO’s request, the court said 15 days were too much as it’s not a common case, even two days are too much.

Justice Sadaqat Ali said that following the request of the lawyer, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, he would give another seven days. The court said if Ahmed would not be produced within a week, the court would order an FIR.

The court adjourned the case hearing for a week.