UK police: Manchester stabbings treated as ‘terrorism’

LONDON (AA): The stabbing of three people in a central Manchester station is being treat as a “terror related” incident, British police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve as the attacker stabbed a man and woman in their 50s, and a British Transport Police officer in Manchester Victoria Train Station. The victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“My thoughts are with those who were injured in the suspected terrorist attack in Manchester last night,” Prime Minister Theresa May said on Twitter.

“I thank the emergency services for their courageous response,” she said.

Manchester was targeted by a deadly terror attack in 2017 as a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

British-born Salman Abedi, 22, had exploded a bomb in a foyer area of the Manchester Arena as people left a pop concert.

The terror threat level in the U.K. is severe, meaning a terror attack is highly likely.