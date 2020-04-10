UK reports record 980 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

LONDON (AA): The U.K. on Friday confirmed 980 new deaths in the country over the past 24 hours, the largest rise on record in the country.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the countrywide death toll from the coronavirus reached 8,958.

“This Easter will be another test of the nation’s resolve,” Hancock said. “But no matter how tempting the weather, how tempting your local park, we must stay home.”

His comments come as the weather has improved and warmed ahead of the long bank holiday weekend. The government has emphasized the need for Brits to stay at home in accordance with lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits. Decisions such as this will be on the advice of his medical team. They have given him brilliant care.”

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” the spokesman said.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received. His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

“I am told he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward. Hopefully it was clear to the staff that he was waving his gratitude,” the spokesman said.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care on Thursday and back into a regular hospital ward, according to a government statement.

He had spent the three nights in intensive care, after being admitted to hospital last Sunday. The prime minister tested positive for coronavirus on March 26.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed over 97,200 people and infected over 1.63 million, while more than 365,700 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.