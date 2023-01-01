Ukraine says it downed Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv

KYIV : Ukrainian officials say air defences downed 15 Russian cruise missiles which were launched overnight against the capital, Kyiv.

No casualties were reported from the attack, according to Serhiy Popko, a senior Kyiv military official.

He said he believed the missiles had been launched from four bombers flying from the Caspian sea region.

According to Ukraine, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the war yet on Sunday night.

That wave of drone and missile strikes killed at least one person and injured five.

The new missile attacks came hours before Russia was due to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

As Russia prepares for the main event of the day – the military parade – the mood is one of nervousness in Moscow.

A series of explosions, drone attacks and sabotage rocked Russia over the past week including an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

Moscow blamed Ukrainian drones but Kyiv denied any involvement.

