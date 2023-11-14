Ukraine says Russia launched drone attack on Kyiv second night in row

KYIV (AA) : Russia launched a “wave” of drone attacks on Kyiv for the second night in a row, the capital’s military administration said on Sunday.

“The enemy’s UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched by many groups and came to attack Kyiv in waves, from different directions, while constantly changing the vectors of movement along the route,” Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

Popko said about a dozen Russian drones were hit by air defense forces in Kyiv and its outskirts, with no casualties or critical damage reported.

Ukraine’s air force claimed in a separate statement that 15 out of 20 Russian drones were shot down.

Meanwhile, Kyiv governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the attack damaged an infrastructure facility in one of the districts of the region.

“According to preliminary information, there are no victims. The fire has been extinguished. All emergency services and operational teams are engaged and working to fix and eliminate the consequences of the attack,” he added.

​​​​​​​Russia launched its “special military operation” to “denazify” and “demilitarize” Ukraine in February 2022. The West, however, considers it a war of aggression.