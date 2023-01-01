UN Afghan staff to stay home another 26 days: Source

KABUL (TOLOnews): The suspension of work of the UN Afghan national staff in Afghanistan has been extended for another 26-days, a source privy to the issue told TOLOnews.

Source said the Afghan employees of the UN will continue their work from home. The move to suspend work for 48 hours was made in solidarity with the female Afghan UN staff—which has been extended until May 5 of this year.

According to the source, very few of the UN employees in Afghanistan come to work to do the essential duties. However, the Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on this.

“All of the decisions that the UN has taken over the past two years did not have any result. This issue will also not have any result. The Taliban knows that the work will proceed anyway whether it is through the office or home. So, the UN should press the Taliban somehow and make them lift the decision regarding women in Afghanistan,” said Ay Noorbik, a women’s rights defender.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter that female UN staff members are “essential to carry out our work, including the delivery of life-saving aid.”

“The voices of women and girls remain underrepresented in humanitarian decision-making. But when they are included, the outcomes are stronger for all,” he said.

“When the people are losing their jobs either in the private sector or charity committee or government departments, it can have a major mpact on the lives of the people,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economist.

“It is necessary for the continuation of this aid that facilities should be provided and there should be no excuse to create obstacles against this aid,” said Azeraksh Hafizi, an economist.