UN dealing with critical funding gaps

KABUL (Agencies): UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a new report that this year’s Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains severely underfunded with only US$744 million received as of 31 July, less than half the amount ($1.49 billion) at the same time in 2022.

This has raised concerns given the “short window of opportunity” between now and winter – in addition to worsening poverty and heightened vulnerabilities. “Additional climate shocks, as seen in August 2022 with atypical flooding – a third of which were recorded in the eastern region – may generate additional needs requiring an immediate response over the next few months,” read the report.

As it stands, the Afghanistan humanitarian response is facing substantial “critical funding gaps” amounting to $1.3 billion, with many programmes already closed due to insufficient resources, and several Cluster pipelines (FSAC, Nutrition, Protection and WASH) at risk of imminent rupture between July and September 2023.

The report highlighted the need for urgent funding to procure certain items only available abroad, including Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The urgent need to distribute vital winter food assistance and other aid comes as many areas are at risk of being cut by heavy snowfalls as early as October.

“At the same time, additional funding is required to enable humanitarian partners to continue reaching women and girls – the most at-risk and vulnerable members of the Afghan population today,” the report read.