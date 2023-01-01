Murree Brewery holds awareness seminar

F.P. Report

RAWALPIDI: Murree Brewery arranged an awareness seminar (Smog Rules 2023) in collaboration with EPA Rawalpindi.

The Deputy Director, EPA, Mrs. Maria Safir, Research Officer, Amin Baig, and Senior Inspector, Romesa Babar, participated in the seminar and expressed their views.

Isfandyar Bhandara, CEO of Murree Brewery, along with Fakhar-e- Mehmood (General Manager), Naveed Iqbal (Environmental Manager), Khuram Bashir (Auditor Quality Assurance), and Qasim Ali (Quality Control) also participated in the seminar. They highlighted the positive role of Murree Brewery in preventing smog.

At the end of the seminar, a tree plantation was organized at the wastewater treatment plant of Murree Brewery.