Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Georgia and Louisiana

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-9, 2024.

In Atlanta, Under Secretary Zeya will participate in student-focused engagements at Spelman College, where she will discuss current U.S. foreign policy priorities and careers in diplomacy. In New Orleans, the Under Secretary will meet with state and local officials, educators, and students at Dillard University and participate in a panel on State Department careers. Additionally, she will engage local partners on refugee resettlement efforts and support for host communities.