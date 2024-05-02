Pakistan urges UNSC to reconsider Palestine’s UN membership

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to reconsider and recommend Palestine’s application for a full membership of the United Nations in line with the overwhelming global opinion.

The call was made by the Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram while taking part in the general debate in the UN General Assembly meeting on the use of veto on the admission of new members.

Munir Akram said that diplomatic efforts being made for peace would get considerable momentum if the veto was lifted and Palestine’s admission to the UN was approved by the Security Council.

He said such a step would rectify the historic injustice against the Palestinian people and pave the way for the establishment of the Two-State solution.

Referring to the Israeli Prime Minister’s recent statements, Ambassador Munir Akram warned of the serious consequences in case Israel went ahead with its plan to attack Rafah.

He said the impunity granted to the apartheid Israeli regime has allowed it to flout UNSC resolution on ceasefire and ignore the provisional measures prescribed by the International Court of Justice.

Ambassador Akram asked the United Nations and the international community at large to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza; guarantee unrestricted access to humanitarian aid; prevent further escalation of the conflict; provide international protection for the Palestinians; revive the peace process and hold Israel responsible for its war crimes and crimes against humanity.