UNGA Session: Karkar vociferously spells out Pak’s views

ISLAMABAD (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Karkar has emphatically conveyed Pakistan’s views on key regional and global issues, during his recently concluded five-day visit to New York, where he addressed the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, besides holding sidelines meetings with the world leaders.

Contrary to the impression created by a section of media regarding the prime minister’s visit, the successfully marked visit drew immense interest among the world leaders and governments representatives who harken to the prime minister’s forthright viewpoints which were broadly highlighted by the international media.

The visit was also marked with prominence amidst Canadian prime minister announcing Indian state’s role behind a gruesome murder of Khalistan Sikh leader in Canada.

In New York, PM Kakar told the world leaders about ‘India’s rogue behaviour’ which vindicated Pakistan’s persistent stance about alarming rise of extremists ruling saffron junta of RSS-inspired BJP whose religious fanatics are not only hell bent upon persecuting the minorities in India, but also the growing Hindu supremacist trend poses an existential threat to the regional and global peace.

The prime minister’s views were acknowledged by his diverse audience as the Western countries voiced their concerns over the Indian state sponsored murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader and Canadian citizen after the irrefutable evidences keep emerging.

The prime minister mentioned Kashmir, Islamophobia, financial inequality, Covid triggered inflation, climate change, peace in Afghanistan, UN role and reforms, and terrorism issues, in his address to the UNGA session.

Being the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the world body, Kakar held important discussions with Iranian President, UN Secretary General, Chinese Vice President, President of Uzbekistan and heads of different financial institutions on the sidelines of the UNGA 78.

In a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the caretaker prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with the brotherly country.

Caretaker PM Kakar and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, expressed their firm commitment to continue working together to realize CPEC’s shared objectives.

The prime minister and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in the bilateral discussions, reiterated their commitment to promote regional economic integration and resolved to play an active role for inter-regional connectivity.

He also met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on India’s ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the prime minister apprised her of various measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to stabilize and revive the country’s economy.

The prime minister also addressed high level dialogue on Global Development Initiative (GDI) and highlighted the need for adequate financing. He called for action in key areas to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan support to China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) that focused on cooperation and partnerships and addresses such issues as extreme poverty, food security and climate change.

In Climate Ambition Summit 2023, the caretaker PM urged the world to extend financial and technical support to developing countries like Pakistan to help them achieve ambitions on climate change.

While in his candid views, in a high level meeting on prevention of global pandemics, preparedness and response, the prime minister underlined the need that scientific research should be put at the disposal of all humanity, ensuring access to all the scientific breakthrough or discovery which was essential to save human lives, irrespective of the intellectual property rights.

The caretaker prime minister also met Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, and discussed polio eradication, gender equality, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

Besides, he met with Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) and CEO of Rio Tinto Group Jakob Stausholm.

During his interviews with various US think tanks and media outlets, the prime minister elaborated interim government’s economic revival plans, political, social, regional and global issues and the arrangements for the upcoming general elections in the country.