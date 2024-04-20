United States Imposes Sanctions on Suppliers Contributing to Ballistic Missile Proliferation

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern. Today, we are designating four entities pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These entities – three based in the People’s Republic of China and one in Belarus – have supplied missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programs, including its long-range missile program.

The entities we are designating today, Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant; Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited; Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd; and Granpect Co. Ltd., have engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery, including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.

The United States, in close cooperation with other partners, is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by deterring and disrupting proliferation networks of WMD wherever they occur.