Unlawful agenda of lawmakers

The Upper House of the Parliament adopted a resolution with a majority vote on Friday calling for postponing general elections slated to be held in the country next month due to security concerns.

The resolution was moved by Senator Dilawar Khan which states that the elections scheduled to be held on February 8 should be deferred indefinitely, citing attacks on leaders of political parties and threat alerts against politicians for putting off the polls. Interestingly, only 14 senators out of a hundred were present in the Upper House of the Parliament when the resolution was tabled and put to vote. According to the resolution, the Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election.

The lawmaker further highlighted that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan. The intelligence agencies have warned of militant attacks and threats on election rallies in both provinces which merits a caution and preemptive strategy to avoid human/ material losses that are possible only through postponement of the election.

The country is all set for a nationwide general election for the National and Provincial assemblies in all federating units after the months-long delay and the completion of fresh delimitation amid political chaos, and uncertainty. The electoral process has already begun, and the scrutiny of the candidates is currently underway after the submission of the nomination papers. A few weeks have been left before a countrywide grand contest to be opened on the 8th of February.

Surprisingly, doubts are being cast and uncertainty is being spread by some quarters about the timely holding of the upcoming general elections. Unfortunately, the Senate of Pakistan, the topmost parliamentary forum in the country is perpetually being used by some disillusioned and selfish politician to achieve their self-centered undemocratic agenda in the garb of so-called security risks and self-assumed hazards.

Historically, the continuity of the democratic process and functioning of state institutions including the judiciary, Law Enforcement, service delivery, and educational activities are of utmost importance for ensuring stability and security and running a routine business within a country at all times even in the state of war, insurgency, and natural calamities. A consistent democratic system enables peaceful transitions of power, upholds the rule of law, fosters public trust in institutions, and provides avenues for resolving conflicts through legal and political means.

At the same time, interruptions or disruptions in this process can lead to political instability, and unrest, along with causing potential security threats, impacting the nation’s stability, both domestically and internationally. Similarly, the continuity of a judicial system during wartime /insurgency ensures that legal processes continue to function, protecting fundamental rights, maintaining order, and facilitating resolution mechanisms, all of which are crucial for societal stability, preservation of democracy, and the consolidation of the political system in the country.

Disruption in the democratic/ political process directly undermines national security and indirectly fulfills the nefarious objectives of the anti-state and anti-democratic forces in the country.

Presently, a self-elected lawmaker has moved a politically motivated, undemocratic, and anti-public resolution in the upper house whose sole purpose is the defence of public rights, promotion of democracy, and protection of the national interests of the country. Such politically motivated and greed-driven resolutions do not serve national/ public interests but expose political conspiracies and undemocratic plans of certain political groups/ individuals.

The nation is fully braced up for the upcoming general election, the public representatives and national institutions must work for their timely conduct of the election and smooth transition of government, so the country moves toward peace and stability as soon as possible.