President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus signed a new law Thursday that gives him lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running in future presidential elections.

According to the text of the new law, Lukashenko, if and when leaves power, cannot be held accountable for actions committed in connection with exercising his presidential powers during his term in office that sprawl over the past three decades.

The law also says the president and members of his family will be provided with lifelong state protection, medical care, and life and health insurance. After resigning, the president would also become a permanent lifelong member of the upper house of parliament.

The latest decree of the long-held Belarusian leader is another manifestation of draconian monarchy and a personally crafted dark version of democracy that prevails in several countries even in the current modern. So far, the longheld authoritarian rules of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, former Kazak leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, Egyptian dictator Al-Sisi, and multiple other leaders who have prolonged their rule for several decades through self-coined legislation, dictatorial decrees, and authoritarian executive orders have recently signed by the Lukashenko to give himself lifelong impunity, unceasing incentives, and unchallengeable pardon to cover up his unlawful actions which he did in the past or likely to commit in the future.

Historically, lust for power and desire for unlimited rule is human greed that has been largely displayed by several global leaders throughout history. Pakistan is also self-sufficient in such self-claimed nation saviours who floated the idea of a Presidential form of government and advocated for Riasaat-e-Madina style Khalifiyat. Some conferred themselves the titles of Khadim-e-Ala others portrayed as a lone patriot and the greatest leader of the nation.

However, nature failed all such philosophies and those followers of Chankyia became a part of history. Presently, the 69-year-old Lukashenko has brought about an interesting instrument to consolidate his grip over Belarus as his greed could not be satisfied with almost 30 years of rule in that nation.

The new measure appears aimed at further shoring up Lukashenko’s power and eliminating potential challengers in the country’s next presidential election, which is due to take place in 2025. After all, nature has the best strategies to foil such greed-driven legislation and these power-hungry leaders finally end up in acrimony and gall.