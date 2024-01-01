UN’s Resolution, an impaired action

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan after the US observed abstain and allowed the passage of the draft. Drawing unusual applause in the often staid Security Council chamber, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which demands an immediate ceasefire for the rest of the ongoing Islamic holy month. According to the details, the resolution called for the cessation of hostilities to lead to a lasting sustainable ceasefire and demanded the release of hostages seized by Hamas on October 7.

Historically, the UN Security Council (UNSC) made a fractured endeavor first time in the months-long Gaza war, calling for a temporary ceasefire for the holy month of Ramadan which ends in two weeks. The forum whose sole responsibility remains the maintenance and preservation of global peace, moved haphazardly and stopped short of its primary task in obedience to the cartel that utterly surrounds the United Nations at this point. Although, adopting a ceasefire resolution is a step in the right direction to end the five-month war, allowing the entry of aid, initiation of war recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of those displaced from their homes are the colossal issues laying ahead, yet demanding a temporary truce after a months-long wait is surely no less than a joke with the bereaved Palestinians in particular and the world in general. The ruthlessness and brutal treatment of Palestinians by the Israeli military and the criminal conduct of the UN Security Council were obvious to the world. Historically, the restoration of peace and the implementation of resolutions is the legal responsibility of the UN Security Council and its member states, wherein they failed badly and the recently unanimously passed resolution is typically aligned with the interests and plan of the Netanyahu regime and its allies.

The peace and humanitarian situations in war-hit Gaza are very dire where the rogue Israeli regime has intentionally imposed a blockade and starved the poor Palestinians since October 8. Israel’s ruthless bombardment and inhumane atrocities against innocent Gazans resulted in over 32,000 deaths, and more than 76,000 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched an invasion against Hamas over five months ago. Israel’s war against Hamas has created a humanitarian crisis throughout the enclave with little aid entering. Several Western nations have launched an airdrop campaign to provide essential food items to bereaved Palestinians, yet there is no alternative to provide humanitarian assistance to war-hit region except land routes that have been blocked by the Israeli troops since the start of the war. Extreme levels hunger and severe malnutrition are widespread in Gaza, where about 2.2 million Palestinians are facing a famine-like situation that is gradually expanding and worsening all across the enclave.

Amid such scenarios, the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire that extends beyond Ramadan along with securing the entry of aid, working to release prisoners, and preventing forced displacement in war-torn region is vital and must be ensured by the UN Security Council (UNSC). The Muslim world and non-aligned nations including Russia and China seek a permanent ceasefire and immediate halt to the ongoing hostilities but the previous drafts demanded a permanent ceasefire were vetoed by the United States, the staunch ally of Israel.

Finally, the UNSC has adopted an impaired resolution that neither correlates with its mandate nor fulfills the needs of the oppressed society, yet there are doubts that the global forum might be able to implement its verdict by the Jewish state which is now forcefully confiscating the Palestinian land along with trading in their blood to redraw international borders of its own choice. After all, if Tel Aviv abides by the resolution, the conflict will resume by the end of Ramadan, and the invader will be allowed by decree to open a fresh offensive and relaunch its atrocities. Hence what kind of justice and peace are being promoted by the world forum during this era of calamity and chaos?