Upcoming polio campaign preparation meeting held

F.P. Report

MARDAN: In preparation for an upcoming anti-polio campaign set to commence on September 29th, a crucial meeting convened at the Mardan Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Wednesday. Present at the meeting were key figures, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Engineer Syed Shahzeb, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir, Takht Bhai’s Maheen Hassan, SP Security Fayaz Khan, DHO Dr. Javed Iqbal, along with several other health officials and representatives. N-Stop Officer Dr. Umar provided a comprehensive overview of the campaign preparations, highlighting that it would kick off on September 29th in Tehsil Katling, Garhi Kapura, and Rustam.

Starting from October 2nd, the campaign would extend to Tehsil Mardan and Takhtbhai, running until October 6th. During this period, approximately 466,578 children aged 5 or younger would receive polio drops.

To ensure their safety, a considerable workforce of 1872 mobile teams, 95 fixed teams, 61 transit teams, 93 U CMOs, and 486 supervisory teams would be deployed, supported by local law enforcement. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of this effort in eradicating the contagious disease of polio. He called upon scholars, media representatives, teachers, local body officials, and community leaders to join hands in ensuring no child is missed during this campaign. The Deputy Commissioner also warned against any hindrances and pledged strict legal action against those who disrupt the campaign.

Security measures would be in place, including a ban on double riding, tinted windows, and the display of weapons during the campaign to ensure a safe environment. To kickstart the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner administered polio drops to children and urged parents to participate actively, emphasizing the safety and importance of these vaccinations in securing a healthy, polio-free future for the country. Parents were encouraged to cooperate with the district administration and polio teams and ensure their children receive the two drops of the polio vaccine.